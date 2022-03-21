Sunderland’s top scorer Ross Stewart has finally been handed his first Scotland call-up.

Sunderland’s striker has been a hit so far this season and has scored 22 goals in all competitions.

Injuries in Steve Clarke’s squad have given him a chance to re-assess and bring in the Black Cats’ attacker.

His addition has been announced on Scotland’s official team Twitter account (see below):

Scotland squad update: IN: Craig Halkett, Zander Clark & Ross Stewart.

OUT: Scott McKenna & David Marshall. pic.twitter.com/YSCqskjvmC — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) March 21, 2022

Sunderland starlet

Stewart is a popular figure at the Stadium of Light and his work rate has caused problems to League One defences this term.

The call-up is more than deserved, but what does this mean for Sunderland fans?

With their clash against league leaders Rotherham United already postponed due to other international call-ups, the Black Cats have no game until the beginning of April and by that point Stewart will be back in the North East.

Scotland have two friendlies to prepare for over the coming week or so and boss Alex Neil will be hoping he doesn’t pick up an injury.

Should Stewart suffer any concern that sees him miss games for his club side, the Black Cats will be without a pivotal part of their system and will be forced to either deploy Jermain Defoe or Nathan Broadhead instead.

With one of those 39-year-old and the other injury prone, neither can be trusted to play every minute in a congested schedule, so it could leave Sunderland short of options up-top.

They will hope it doesn’t come to that and wish Stewart all the best in his first spell with Scotland.