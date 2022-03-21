West Brom chiefs Ron Gourlay and Guochuan Lai are set to hold talks with manager Steve Bruce regarding his future at the club.

Bruce, 61, took charge of West Brom earlier in the year following the sacking of Valerien Ismael. The former Newcastle United boss would endure a torrid start to life at The Hawthorns going five games without a win.

Since, West Brom have gone four games unbeaten, beating Hull City and Fulham in that time to move back up into 12th place of the table.

But despite this sight upturn in form, The Athletic’s Steve Madeley is reporting (via westbromnews.co.uk) that the cub are set to hold talks with Bruce to see if he’ll continue on into next season – he signed an 18-month contract upon taking charge.

It’s not know when exactly those talks with commence, but it’s suggested that Bruce will need to make vast improvements to results in order to stay on into next season, providing that he does want to stay on.

A harsh outcome?

Bruce has certainly endured a tough start to life at West Brom. But his side have been markedly improved in recent weeks and they still have Daryl Dike to welcome back at some point as well.

After wins against Hull and Fulham, West Brom are back in with a slight shout of the play-offs and some more positive results could ease any pressure mounting on Bruce, though these emerging reports may pile unnecessary pressure on the 61-year-old and subsequently effect results on the pitch.

What West Brom fans might make of this remains to be seen. Chopping and changing managers constantly though, and having to pay out managers’ contracts early every season isn’t doing the club any favours.