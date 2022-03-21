Blackburn Rovers could do a lot worse than look at appointing former Norwich City manager and current Stoke City target should Tony Mowbray move on at the end of this campaign.

The Sun originally reported that the German boss was on a ‘hit-list’ of emergency candidates should Michael O’Neill leave Stoke City following a disappointing spell.

Farke, who was most recently in charge of Krasnodar, left his position without managing a single game in charge of the club.

The former Canaries boss has an abundance of experience in the Championship and above, guiding the club to multiple promotions, but a lack of investment and poor recruitment meant he was never able to kick-on in the Premier League.

It’s possible we may witness a managerial merry-go round as Mowbray may look to make the switch to the Potters, freeing up the vacancy at Blackburn Rovers.

Mowbray has been manager of Blackburn Rovers since 2017 and has achieved admirable success with the club, having steered them back into the second tier from League One.

He currently has his side in 6th after a poor run has left them vulnerable to dropping out of the play-offs after at one point looking certain to gain promotion.

Why would Farke be a good fit?

Farke was able to give himself two Premier League stints in charge of Norwich City before a one win in 16-game streak lost him his job in November 2021.

He plays an attacking brand of football and with talent such as Ben Brereton Diaz in the ranks, Blackburn Rovers’ squad could lend well to this style.

The squad though will likely change a lot between now and the start of next season, so it’s difficult to suggest how Farke would fare at Ewood Park, and even whether or not he’d be interested in the job.

Investment will be needed, however with his experience of doing exactly this, Farke could be a perfect fit for the Rovers.