Ipswich Town brought Kosovan playmaker Bersant Celina back to Portman Road for a second loan spell last summer.

The 25-year-old’s return to Ipswich Town came four years after he first joined the club on loan from Manchester City in 2017.

Since then, Celina has played 29 times for the Tractor Boys across all competitions, chipping in with six goals and five assists across all competitions. He has starred in an attacking midfield role, also operating on the left-hand side when called upon.

Celina is a popular figure among the Portman Road faithful, and Ipswich Town should be looking at a permanent deal this summer.

Celina’s role

The Dijon FCO loanee is one of Ipswich Town’s main sources of creativity, often being picked out to carry the ball forward or to give him the chance to pick out a teammate with a key pass.

In 26 League One appearances, Celina has averaged an impress 1.8 key passes per game, with a pass success rate of 80.1% (WhoScored). His range of passing is wide, keeping it short and simple at times while also averaging 1.5 long balls per game. His technical ability makes him a serious set-piece threat too, helping him notch up five assists and create countless chances.

Although his defensive contribution is lacking somewhat, Celina’s willingness to show for the ball is key in keeping Keiran McKenna’s side ticking.

Could a deal be done?

A permanent deal for Celina would be big for Ipswich Town. He’s a popular figure among fans and has the technical ability to play at a higher level.

It seems the Tractor Boys could be in with a chance of reuniting with Celina, given that the player himself has said he would definitely be interested in coming back, regardless of what division they find themselves in next season.

Ipswich Town have the financial power to make a deal work too, so it would definitely be worth chasing a permanent move in the summer.