Bristol City striker Antoine Semenyo was set to fly to Ghana to represent them on international duty this month, but for a knee injury keeping him in the UK.

Ghana are set for a two-legged affair against Nigeria in the World Cup qualifiers but the 14-goal contribution striker has been kept in England due to a knee injury.

No Ghana link-up for Antoine Semenyo sadly. The forward was due to fly out yesterday but a knee injury has stopped him travelling out to face Nigeria. Very unfortunate for him. #BristolCity — Gregor MacGregor (@GeeMacGee) March 21, 2022

This news will not be what Bristol City fans wanted to wake up to and whilst the extent of his injury is unknown at the moment, it will certainly leave the Championship side short of quality up top.

If Semenyo were to be kept out for an extended period, next in line would likely be either Nahki Wells or Chris Martin neither of which match the contribution of Semenyo and combined only just surpass his stats.

The injury may have come at a good time however, as Bristol City aren’t back in action until April 2nd where they face 2nd place Bournemouth away from home.

Thankfully, this gives Semenyo a couple of weeks to rest and aim to be fit enough for this game, however if the injury is more serious, someone else needs to step up to the plate.

Perhaps on a positive note for the Robins though, Semenyo was attracting the likes of Celtic and West Ham leading up into the summer transfer window, and so this fresh injury blow may keep them at bay for the time being.

The final month…

Bristol City sit 18th in the Championship and look set to finish the 2021/22 campaign with not a lot to play for. The aim will be to end strong and take that into the summer transfer window.

Nigel Pearson has a lot of work ahead of him if he wants his side challenging the top-six anytime soon.