Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has been linked with a surprise switch to Stoke City ahead of the summer.

Mowbray, 58, has done a sterling job at Blackburn Rovers this season. His side currently sit in 6th place of the table despite a surprise 1-0 defeat against Reading over the weekend, with form having been poor of late.

Nevertheless, Mowbray is certainly over-achieving with Blackburn this season. He’s now in the final months of his Rovers contract too and ahead of the summer, reports have suggested hat Stoke City could move for Mowbray if they part ways with Michael O’Neill.

The former Norther Ireland boss has seen his side drop all the way down into 15th after a tough few weeks, with many Potters fans calling for change ahead of the summer.

And having his say on Mowbray’s links to Stoke City, The Sun reporter Alan Nixon said on Twitter:

Free agent in the summer. May be looking for work. Their type of boss. https://t.co/xBWabt9cFA — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 20, 2022

Mowbray has been with Blackburn Rovers since 2017. He’s earned promotion from League One with the club and has had them competing in the Championship since.

The club plays an attacking brand of football under Mowbray who has also worked wonders to get some of the club’s younger players firing in the Championship, like Adam Armstrong last season and Ben Brereton Diaz this time round.

Thoughts?

Mowbray is certainly an experienced manager who has Championship pedigree. His teams pay attractive football and he’s proved that he can get the most out of young players, which would be ideal for Stoke City.

And Mowbray’s contract situation at Ewood Park plays into Stoke City’s hands, but whether the Potters would want to see Mowbray or someone younger and perhaps more innovative come in remains to be seen.