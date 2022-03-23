Birmingham City loanee Teden Mengi has had a rollercoaster of a season so far.

Birmingham City signed the defender in the January transfer window from Manchester United on a loan deal until the end of this season and he has since featured nine times.

Mengi, 19, made his UEFA Champions League debut for his parent club against Young Boys back in December.

Less than a month later however, he was moved on to further his development in the Championship.

Unfortunately, he has had injury problems which has seen him miss five games already in the second-half of the season and just last week it was confirmed a setback has knocked his recovery date back another six weeks.

According to WhoScored, he has averaged a total of 1.9 tackles attempted per game for his loan side so far with 1.7 of those being successful.

The youngster is willing to put his body on the line with just below one block averaged a game in a Birmingham City shirt this season.

The chances of a deal being done…

Lee Bowyer’s side are nearly safe from relegation and will be hoping to end the season on a positive note.

Whilst Mengi won’t have featured as much as some would have hoped due to unfortunate injury timings, there is definitely a good prospect in there if you can provide him the consistency needed.

Whether it be with Manchester United, Birmingham City or another side next season, he will be looking to take his game to the next level.

His chances of breaking into the first-team at Old Trafford are slim in the Premier League and another loan move away would help his development next term. The Blues may feel like he has unfinished business with them.