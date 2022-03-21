Promotion-chasing QPR were on the end of a humiliating 3-1 defeat to Peterborough United on Sunday afternoon.

After such a good first-half of the season, the R’s have won just two of their last ten league outings, finding themselves in 8th place of the Championship table, but are only two points from the top-six.

The loss left boss Mark Warburton furious as his side continue to slip down the table, but the play-offs aren’t completely out of sight by any means.

It was a day full of poor performances for the QPR players, but one notable one was Jimmy Dunne…

What the stats say…

Dunne signed for the R’s at the start of the season and has been ever present in the back-line, featuring in 32 Championship outings, averaging a rating of 6.94 (WhoScored).

But, yesterday was a day to forget for the 24-year-old, as he picked up a rating of 5.62 against the Posh.

Defensively, Dunne was not solid at all, making only two tackles and giving away two fouls throughout the game. The Irishman also didn’t make a single block, as opposed to his defensive partner Dion Sanderson who made one, and only made one clearance.

In terms of passing, the Dunne only accumulated a success rate of 66.7%, which is poor for a team who like to play with the ball at the defender’s feet, and compared to recent games, it is one of his lowest yet.

Dunne will be hoping to put that poor performance behind him as the final month of the season approaches – he’s been one of QPR’s standout players so far this season and so R’s fans will forgive him for yesterday’s performance.

QPR return to action after the international break as they face Fulham on 2nd April, giving the squad enough time to recoup and recover ahead of a tough final run-in.