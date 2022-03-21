Bournemouth currently sit 2nd in the Championship and with ten games to go, they are well and truly in the title race.

Cherries boss Scott Parker has been able to steer his side into a promising position after taking over in June 2021. He currently holds a 55% win record with the south coast side and will be confident he can return to Premier League management next year.

Speaking to Bournemouth Echo after a comfortable 3-0 away victory to Huddersfield Town over the weekend, Parker said:

“When we look at the league table where we sit, I know that if we can perform every game like that we performed today, I know we’ll be fine.”

And Parker seems to be showing no signs of unrest as the season draws nearer to a close, saying:

“I’m feeling comfortable with the performance today, and I’ve been very consistent in that.”

Although Bournemouth have two games in hand over 3rd place Luton Town there is no time for them to become complacent and Parker was full of praise for his side’s mentality, saying:

“These players, I don’t think I’ve had a group of the most honest, hard-working group, constantly take it on the chin, in terms of where we need to get better.”

Despite some Cherries fans’ reservations when he took the helm, it appears they are in safe hands with the 41-year-old and his stint at Fulham has already given him Premier League experience should he need it next season.

Parker was praised massively for trying to get Fulham to play an appealing brand in the top tier and whilst he may have ended up relegated, he will now know what needs changing should Bournemouth want another long period amongst the big boys of English football.

What’s next for Bournemouth?

Bournemouth resume their league duties at the start of next month with a visit from Bristol City.

It’s a game in which they’ll be expected to win, and Bournemouth fans will be hoping that the time away for some players representing their country won’t have ruined the momentum they had before they left.

All in all though, it looks like Bournemouth will be playing in the Premier League next season.