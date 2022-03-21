Charlton Athletic re-signed Akin Famewo on a season-long loan deal from Norwich City last summer.

Charlton Athletic were impressed with the defender on loan in the last campaign and decided to bring him back to The Valley for a second spell.

Famewo, 23, has enjoyed plenty of game time this term and has made 33 appearances in all competitions.

He is due to return to his parent club this summer but the Addicks should land him permanently.

The good news for them is that they hold an option to purchase him which they need to utilise in preparation for next term.

Match made in heaven

Famewo is a decent age, has the potential to develop in the future and has already proven himself in League One over recent times.

As per WhoScored, he has averaged 1.8 tackles and 3.9 clearances per game and makes the most amount of passes per game (42.1) per game out of Charlton Athletic’s whole squad.

It would be so much easier to bring in a player who already knows the club, the manager, the squad and how they play as opposed to bringing in someone external who would then need time to adapt.

His chances of breaking into Norwich City’s team down the line are slim due to the abundance of defensive options that they currently have at their disposal, hence why they gave the green light for him to leave again on loan with a view to leave for good.

The centre-back joined the Canaries back in 2019 after rising up through the ranks at Luton Town but has struggled to get into their side, playing just once.

Johnnie Jackson’s side will be keeping one eye on the summer and any fears they may have had about being relegated have been quashed by their back-to-back wins over Gillingham and Burton Albion.

Landing Famewo permanently would be a great first bit of business for them once this season ends and would lay down the foundations of a recruitment drive as they look to improve.