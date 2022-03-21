Millwall defender Junior Tiensia has confirmed he will be out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury.

Millwall youngster Tiensia has spent much of this season out on loan, picking up valuable first-team game time away from The Den.

The 21-year-old linked up with Dover Athletic for the first half of the campaign, playing 13 times before returning to London in January. He then joined National League South outfit Dartford in February, playing two times.

However, he won’t be adding to that total after undergoing surgery on his hamstring.

Tiensia, whose last outing came in February, announced on Twitter that he will be remaining sidelined for the rest of the season after the operation. Although there isn’t a specific timescale for his recovery, he moved to thank those at both Dartford and Millwall for their support through a “tough period”.

What now for Tiensia?

With surgery out of the way, it will be hoped that Tiensia can recover and rehabilitate, but it remains to be seen exactly how long he will be out for.

As per News at Den, the young left-back sees his contract expire in the summer.

Millwall’s stance over his future remains unknown, but regardless of whether they keep Tiensia on board or decide to let him move on, the Lions’ academy graduate will be hoping to get back to full fitness as quickly and safely as possible as he bids to forge a successful career for himself in the senior game.