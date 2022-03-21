The Championship season is entering the final stages, and QPR boss Mark Warburton has had his say on the final eight games of the season coming up.

The R’s sit in 8th place of the Championship table following their disappointing 3-1 loss to Peterborough United on Sunday afternoon.

It was just a couple months ago when QPR were in the race for an automatic promotion place, but have since slowed down their form, winning just two of their last 10 league outings.

They now find themselves in a difficult position with the play-off race being as tight as ever.

Warburton’s side are only two points adrift from 6th-placed Blackburn Rovers, but teams around them such as Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and Millwall are all on good form and all look well up for a big month ahead.

As he looks ahead of the final run-in of the season, Warburton was speaking to the QPR media team following their loss to the Posh yesterday afternoon, saying:

“There’s a lot of points to play for but those games will go quickly.

“We’ve got some tough encounters coming up, they’re all tough games, but we have to recognise the importance of doing what we do well. But to lose by not doing the basics well is beyond frustrating.”

Can the R’s do it?

As the QPR manager said, there are still many points to play for yet.

Looking at their fixtures, the R’s still have the likes of Fulham, Sheffield United (twice) and Huddersfield Town to play before the end of the season, so it will be a big challenge.

Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest will fancy their chances more but that doesn’t mean QPR can be written off just yet – they have some quality players in their ranks and some yet to return from injury, so their top-six chances remain intact.

QPR continue their play-off push after the international break when they face Fulham at home on April 2nd.