QPR manager Mark Warburton says that Lyndon Dykes will train with QPR before linking up with Scotland, and potentially playing a part in their upcoming friendly v Poland.

Dykes, 26, has missed the last seven outings for QPR now. The striker has been nursing a muscle injury and his absence has been a hindrance for Warburton, who’s coming under fire at QPR after a poor run of form has thrown them out of the top-six.

Previously, Warburton insisted that Dykes wouldn’t be available for Scotland’s international fixtures this month. Now though, Warburton has revealed that Dykes could play a part v Poland later this month.

He told West London Sport:

“Lyndon will train with us because he hasn’t trained with the first-team squad yet.

“He will train with us for the early part of the week and then if, touch wood, all is well, then he will depart and be with them for the second game.

“That’s the plan right now, but I just want to see Lyndon come back. We’ve missed Lyndon for six weeks it’ll be.

“These injuries aren’t five or six days. We’re losing players to lengthy injuries and it’s challenging.”

Scotland were also due to play Ukraine this month before the game was postponed.

Challenging times…

QPR are certainly going through a rough patch. Warburton has had his critics in his three years at the club and right now is arguably his worst time, after the club have fallen out of the top-six following a defeat to Peterborough United yesterday.

Warburton though has a lot of injuries to contend with. He has four first-team goalkeepers out injured, as well as having Dykes sidelined and now Chris Willock.

Dykes Scotland call-up comes at a bad time for QPR. The west London clubs will want to nurture the striker back to full fitness at their own pace and should Dykes sustain another injury set-back whilst on international duty, expect the R’s to be furious.

But if Dykes can make a swift return to fitness then he might just be the man to get QPR’s season back on track with eight games left to play.