Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass is in contention to face Cheltenham Town this weekend, Darren Moore has confirmed.

Windass, 28, has spent much of this season sidelined through injury, dealing a hefty blow to Moore and Sheffield Wednesday.

When fit, he has shown he is one of the Owls’ standout players, netting four goals and providing one assist in eight appearances across all competitions so far this campaign.

Now, with Cheltenham Town around the corner and after missing the last 10 League One games, it has been confirmed that the attacker is back in contention.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore confirmed that Windass is set to be available for selection when the Owls host the Robins at Hillsborough this weekend. Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“Yes, he’ll be fine for Cheltenham.

“As long as we don’t get any reaction from him in training he’ll be back next week.”

A well-timed return

Having Windass back at any time would have come as a boost for Wednesday, but with the fight for the top-six coming to a close, news of his return will be music to the ears of everyone at the club.

With eight games remaining, Moore and co sit just outside the top-six in 7th place, one point behind Sunderland with a game in hand.

Whether he operates as a centre-forward or an attacking midfielder, Windass has shown he can be a difference-maker for Sheffield Wednesday. His brief appearance off the bench against MK Dons back in November shows that perfectly, scoring once and providing an assist in a 2-1 win over Liam Manning’s promotion-chasing Dons.