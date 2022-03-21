Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens says Paul Smyth went off with cramp over the weekend.

Leyton Orient beat Rochdale 3-1 in their new manager’s first home game.

The O’s picked up the three points thanks to goals from Smyth, Ruel Sotiriou and Harry Smith to rise further away from the relegation zone.

Smyth, 24, has had an injury-hit season but has been getting minutes under his belt over recent games.

Wellens spoke about him after the game on Saturday and said, as per the club’s official YouTube channel:

“He’s got cramp so obviously that’s just his first run of games in terms of playing a long period at Hartlepool, then this another period to try and keep his fresh and protected against Forest Green, and then he’s played the majority of minutes today. He’s a work in progress.”

Leyton Orient spell so far

Leyton Orient swooped to sign Smyth on a free transfer last summer under former boss Kenny Jackett to add more competition and depth to their attacking department.

The Northern Ireland international has since made 17 appearances in all competitions for the London club this season and has chipped in with a couple of goals.

Prior to his move to the O’s, he had spent four years on the books at QPR and had played 23 times for their first-team, as well as having loan spells away at Accrington Stanley, Wycombe Wanderers and Charlton Athletic.

It has been a decent start for Wellens as manager of Leyton Orient and they have risen up to 18th in the League Two table, nine points above the drop zone with 10 games left to play.

Next up is an away trip to Yorkshire to take on Harrogate Town tomorrow night as they look to keep their run of form going before a home clash against manager-less Barrow this Saturday.