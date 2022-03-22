From a Premier League periphery to a Championship key performer, QPR centre-back Jimmy Dunne has proved to be a fantastic addition for Mark Warburton’s side this season.

The 24-year-old featured sparingly for his former side Burnley due to the form and formidable partnership of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee respectively.

After having to bide his time to enter the first-team picture under Warburton early on in the season, Dunne has become a key figure in the back line in recent months.

With question marks raised regarding his ball-playing abilities, the former Fleetwood Town loanee has shown he’s more than capable to play out from the back while his defensive capabilities are there for all to see.

Despite the R’s slipping out of the division’s top-six following four defeats in their last five outings, Dunne’s impressive displays shouldn’t be tarnished following QPR’s poor run of form.

The stats behind Dunne’s contribution…

With 36 appearances to his name so far this campaign, Dunne’s aerial prowess is highlighted through winning 4.3 aerial duels per game ranking him the highest in the QPR squad, as per WhoScored.

Additional defensive numbers include 1.4 tackles, 1.5 interceptions and 3.5 clearances, a statistic which reinforces Dunne’s ability to read the game expertly with his awareness for establishing danger particularly impressive.

Along with his defensive qualities, the Irishman’s in-possession qualities are also evident averaging a pass accuracy of 79.7% from his 63 attempted passes.

Due to Warburton’s side sharing the goals around from all units, Dunne has also chipped in with three goals while registering a single assist from defence.

With defensive partners Rob Dickie continuing to attract growing admirers with another fine campaign along with Yohan Barbet’s contract uncertainty, Dunne’s influence could be even more important heading into next season’s campaign.