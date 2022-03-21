Cardiff City would like to re-sign loanee Tommy Doyle next season, as per WalesOnline.

The Bluebirds signed Doyle on a six-month loan deal during the January transfer window, and the midfielder has earned heaps of praise since arriving in South Wales.

Since the arrival of the 20-year-old, Steve Morison’s side have looked a different outfit, helping them pull further away from the relegation zone, meaning they now instead could challenge for a mid-table finish.

Doyle has appeared in 12 Championship outings for Cardiff City, netting twice and setting up on the one occasion whilst putting in some impressive midfield displays from a deep position.

And now as the end of the season approaches, many clubs are already planning for the next campaign, and with relegation out of sight for the Bluebirds, they are hopeful of welcoming Doyle back to the club as part of their early recruitment.

But, the deal comes at a price, with European giants Manchester City still undecided on whether they see their prospect somewhere else or back at the Welsh club.

Thoughts?

There’s no doubt Morrison and the recruitment team should go all out to have Doyle back at the club on loan for next season.

Cardiff City’s displays have improved drastically since he joined in January alongside the likes of Ryan Wintle, Joe Ralls, Will Vaulks and Rubin Colwill in the middle of the park.

Depending on other signings, the Bluebirds could well be in contention for a special season in the 2022/23 campaign, and Doyle would surely increase their chances of doing so.

A two-week international break will allow the players to rest up, and then Cardiff City go again in the South Wales derby as they host neighbours Swansea City on April 2nd.