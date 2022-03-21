Middlesbrough lost 2-0 to European champions Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday, and will now turn their full attention to the Championship.

Middlesbrough went two goals down in the first-half with Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech both scoring. But things worsened with two first-team defenders going off injured before the hour mark.

Dael Fry was withdrawn at half-time and was replaced by Sol Bamba, whilst Paddy McNair came off in the 53rd minute for Lee Peltier. Striker Andraz Sporar had missed Boro’s previous two games with illness and sat out the game with Chelsea at the weekend for the same reason.

Speaking to the press after the defeat, Boro boss Chris Wilder gave updates on the trio.

“We had a couple of big injuries to two really important players which didn’t help us,” said Wilder.

“Dael has got a bit of a groin issue. There’s a bit of tightness in that area, and Paddy, accidentally, goalkeeper from a corner has trodden on his foot and it’s an impact injury on the top of his foot. It’s an incredibly sore one.

“We’re assessing those boys, but we don’t believe that they’re going to be out for any length of time so obviously the international break comes at a good time.”

He went on to discuss Sporar’s absence, but revealed he should also be back after the international break.

“Sporar wasn’t well enough to be involved today,” he added. “We can’t stop him going away though and he most probably will go away.”

Middlesbrough’s next game isn’t until next Saturday when they take on Peterborough United away from home. As things stand Boro are seventh in the league standings and have one or two games in hand on the sides above them.

A win against Peterborough could take them as high as fifth if other results go their way, but they will want to have a full squad available to try and do this.

McNair and Fry will likely stay at Boro’s training complex Rockcliffe Park over the international break to recover, but as Wilder stated, Sporar could travel with the Slovenian national team if he is well enough to do so.