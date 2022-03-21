Hull City boss Shota Arveladze says they rested Brandon Fleming and Regan Slater over the weekend.

Hull City left the pair out of their 18-man squad against Luton Town.

The Tigers ended up losing 3-1 to the promotion chasing Hatters after goals from Elijah Adebayo, Harry Cornick and James Bree.

Striker Tom Eaves pulled a goal back in added-on time to bag his fourth league goal of the season.

Speaking after the game, Arveladze explained where Fleming and Slater were to BBC Radio Humberside:

“He (Fleming) was tired, he could feel like his hamstring was quite tight. Also, Regan, the same, so we give them a little bit of a rest.”

Hull City latest

Hull City can’t buy a win at the MKM Stadium at the moment and have lost their last five home games on the spin.

They are much better away from home and are unbeaten in their last five outings on the road.

Arveladze’s side are not safe in the Championship just yet and are currently sat in 20th place in the table, 13 points above the relegation zone with seven games left of the season to play.

Fleming has been a regular since the new head coach came in for Grant McCann in January and has made the left wing-back spot his own before Callum Elder came in for him against Luton.

The full-back rose up through the club’s academy alongside the likes of Jacob Greaves and Keane Lewis-Potter and is finally getting the game time he deserves.

Slater made the move to Hull City in the January transfer window from Sheffield United after helping the club win the League One title last term.