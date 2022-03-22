Fulham now have an extended break until the beginning of April due to a number of players jetting off for international duty.

The Championship leaders have had a plethora of their talent called up to represent their nations in either friendlies, World Cup qualifiers or World Cup play-offs.

Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia)

The Championship top scorer has had by far his best season yet with over 40 goal contributions already for his side. His Serbian record is also impressive and he’ll be hoping to carry that on in the upcoming friendlies.

Antonee Robinson (United States)

The 24-year-old left back will be hoping he can help push the USA over the edge in their World Cup Qualifiers. They currently sit second behind Canada.

Neeskens Kebano (Congo)

Congo are preparing for a two legged game against Morroco in the World Cup play-offs. They’ll be hoping, after topping their group, they’ll have enough to get over the line.



Marek Rodák (Slovakia)

Rodak will be joining Slovakia in hope of challenging Martin Dubravka for the number one shirt.



Jean Michaël Seri (Ivory Coast)

The Ivory Coast are set for two incredibly tough friendlies against France and England, games where Seri may be asked to play a key role.



Neco Williams and Harry Wilson (Wales)

Both Williams and Wilson will be hoping to play a part in their team’s World Cup qualifier against Austria. The defender and attacker have been promising for Fulham this season and the importance of this game won’t be undermined by them.

Fabio Carvalho (Portugal)

The Portuguese-born attacker and reported Liverpool target has been called up to Portugal’s U21 squad ahead of their games against Iceland and Greece, despite playing for England’s youth set-up in the past.

The 19-year-old is a hugely bright talent and there’s a chance Gareth Southgate and England may have missed a huge star here.



What does this mean for Fulham fans?

All they can do is wait and hope that their star players don’t lose form or pick up injuries whilst representing their countries. Although Fulham look set to gain automatic promotion, losing any of these men would impact their team.