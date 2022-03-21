Coventry City boss Mark Robins is hoping to continue his side’s shrewd business in the transfer market this summer.

Coventry City have enjoyed a fine season in the Championship. The Sky Blues only earned promotion ahead of last season but this time round, they’ve been in and around the top 10 throughout.

Currently, Coventry City sit in 11th place of the table after a run of one win in six. It’s been a difficult patch for Robins who had his side up and in the play-off places during the first half of the season.

Once again, Robins and Coventry made a lot of shrewd signings in the summer – they signed the likes of Viktor Gyokeres, Martyn Waghorn, Simon Moore and Bright Enobakhare, with both Jake Clarke-Salter and Ian Maatsen joining on loan from Chelsea.

And speaking to Coventry Live about the upcoming summer transfer window and whether or not Robins will once again look to make the most of a shoestring budget, he said:

“That continues to be the aim by hook or by crook.

“We have to try to keep doing that. But it becomes more difficult. People talk about breaking through a glass ceiling but here it’s more concrete than glass. We have to try to do what we need to do to alleviate that and build what we need to build. That’s the challenge this year.”

Robins went on to reveal that he has regular conversations with the club’s head of recruitment, Chris Badlan, saying:

“We have meetings regularly and will have one in the next few weeks which will align things up even more for the summer work, but sometimes there is plate spinning. But this year probably more than most, and then we will see where they drop. But we will certainly have targets and we just have to align those with what we need for next season.”

Can Coventry City progress to the next level?

Nobody expected Coventry City to perform as well as they have done this season. Working on a minimal budget and with a host of talented young players, Robins has done a superb job and his side are in good stead to go again next season.

But Coventry certainly have some areas which need improving over the summer. Expect loan and free signings to once again be at the fore of Robins’ and Coventry City’s transfer agenda in the summer, and they could yet spend some shrewd money on one or two players.

They spent little over £1million on Gyokeres and he’s since proved to be a useful signing. Another couple like that and Coventry City have a really strong team for the Championship.

Up next for the Sky Blues is a home game v Blackburn Rovers at the start of next month.