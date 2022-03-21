Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has admitted he doesn’t think Festy Ebosele’s impending move to Udinese is the “right move” for the youngster, though backed him to go right to the top if he continues his development.

Derby County’s dire financial situation has seen a host of prized assets depart this season, and speedster Ebosele looks set to become the next to move on.

It emerged last week that the 19-year-old, who is out of contract at the end of this season, is poised to join Udinese.

Now, Rams boss Rooney has had his say on the imminent switch to Italy.

As quoted by the Derby Telegraph, the Derby County managed said that Ebosele has the talent to go to the very top if he continues to develop as he is. However, he admitted that he doesn’t think the move is the right one for the academy graduate.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I said a few months ago he can be a superstar, he can be what he wants.

“He really needs to keep his focus, his concentration, and keep learning to develop. Just by sheer pace and power alone he has got something which every player wants. The next part of that is the details, which I talk about after games. Details to his game. If he gets them right, he can go right to the top.

“If you are asking me do I think it is the right move for him, then no I don’t,” he went on to add.

“I think he should stay in England. Whether it is a move where he goes there to go back to England, obviously we know Udinese are a sister club to Watford, we don’t know. I think he should have stayed in England, kept learning to play the game here then he really has a chance.

“It is always difficult for a young player to go abroad.”

A new challenge

The Republic of Ireland youth international has only played 36 times for Derby County’s first-team, but now he looks set to embark on a fresh challenge in Italy.

Many British players have tried their luck in Europe, with Jadon Sancho the first young talent to really thrive abroad with Borussia Dortmund. As Rooney says, Ebosele has the raw physical attributes to be a threat at any level, but it will be about adding end product and quality if he wants to maximise his potential and reach the upper echelons of the game.

Udinese look set to be playing Serie A football next season, with the club sitting 14th with 10 games remaining.