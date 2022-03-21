Bradford City boss Mark Hughes was pleased to have Charles Vernam and Jamie Walker back over the weekend.

Bradford City brought the pair on in their loss to Port Vale.

They were beaten 2-1 after goals from Ben Garrity and James Wilson for the promotion chasing Valiants.

The Bantams have lost all three games at Valley Parade since turning to their new manager.

Nevertheless, he praised the impact of Vernam and Walker after the game on Saturday and said, as per the club’s official website:

“We got to welcome back Charles and I thought he was excellent when he came on. The same goes for Jamie. He came on and affected the game by just showing a little bit more personality on the ball.

“At times, we lacked a little bit of that, in terms of our guys getting on the ball and resisting challenges, putting their stamp on the game.”

Bradford City latest

Bradford City don’t really have anything to play for now in League Two and their focus will be on finishing the season strongly before looking ahead to the summer.

They have a number of players who are out of contract at the end of June and they will be playing for their futures between now and then.

Hughes won back-to-back away games at Forest Green Rovers and Hartlepool United before the Port Vale loss and will be keen to sort out their home form.

Having Vernam and Walker back available is a big boost going into the final stage of the campaign. The pair give the Yorkshire side more competition in their squad and inject more quality into their side.

The latter is on loan from Scottish Premiership side Hearts and sees his deal with his parent club expire in a few months’ time so his long-term future is up in the air right now.

Next up for Bradford City is a home clash against Newport County this Saturday, followed by a trip to Bristol Rovers to kick-start April.