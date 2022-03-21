Middlesbrough crashed out of the FA Cup at the quarter-final stage at the hands of Chelsea on Saturday afternoon.

Middlesbrough had overcome two Premier League sides already in Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in earlier rounds, and took on Chelsea at the Riverside in the last eight.

The sold-out Riverside crowd watched as Chelsea comfortably dispatched the home side, winning 2-0 thanks to first-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech.

Chris Wilder’s side didn’t get embarrassed but failed to build on their previous performances in the competition.

Here are three players who impressed for Boro despite their loss to the European champions.

Anfernee Dijksteel – WhoScored rating 7.4

Dijksteel carried the ball out from the back very well all evening and got in some good positions high up the pitch.

He also made a fantastic clearance off the line to keep the game within touching distance, as well as the most tackles and joint-most clearances.

Matt Crooks – WhoScored rating 6.5

The midfielder linked up well with teammates and always looked to hurt Chelsea at every opportunity on the right-hand side.

Crooks made the most interceptions and the most key passes for Boro on Saturday evening and impressed against Thomas Tuchel’s team.

Sol Bamba – WhoScored rating 6.5

The Ivory Coast international came on at half-time for the injured Dael Fry and was one of the Teessiders’ best performing players in the quarter-final.

He was incredibly composed in and out of possession and made some crucial blocks and interceptions, whilst also dealing with Lukaku very well in the second-half.