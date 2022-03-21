Journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested that Wolves could cash in on Morgan Gibbs-White this summer if manager Bruno Lage doesn’t have plans for him at the club.

Gibbs-White, 22, has had a standout season on loan at Sheffield United in the Championship. The attacking midfielder has scored nine and assisted seven in his 27 league outings for the Blades so far, playing a crucial role in his side’s bid for a top-six finish.

Reports emerged earlier this month suggesting that a number of clubs have made checks on Gibbs-White, including Crystal Palace, Fulham, Leeds United and Southampton.

TEAMtalk revealed that Wolves were weighing up what to do with Gibbs-White this summer with his future at the club seemingly uncertain.

And now, speaking to GiveMeSport, O’Rourke has suggested that Wolves could sanction Gibbs-White’s sale this summer whilst his transfer value is on the up, saying:

“The loan move has raised his price tag, considering how well he has done at Sheffield United.

“If Bruno Lage doesn’t see Morgan Gibbs-White as being a long-term part of his plans, they might be able to get a decent fee for him in the summer if they do decide to cash-in.”

Could Sheffield United sign Gibbs-White this summer?

If Sheffield United earn promotion to the Premier League then there’s every chance that they could realistically pull off this signing.

The likes of Palace and Leeds though will prove to be attractive destinations for Gibbs-White, and so where his future lies right now really is anyone’s guess.

It’d be a blow to him if he returns to Wolves and isn’t part of Lage’s plans, especially after such an impressive season with Sheffield United in the Championship.

But the club could yet sanction a big-money sale for Gibbs-White. Either way, he’s an exciting, young player who has a bright future ahead of him – up next for the Blades is a trip to Stoke City after the international break.