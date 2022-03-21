Ex-Ipswich Town midfielder Tristan Nydam has been forced to retire at the age of 22.

Nydam has been out of the game since the summer of 2021, with Ipswich Town letting go of the midfielder at the end of his contract ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Now, the Tractor Boys’ academy graduate has confirmed he has made the difficult decision to call it a day on his playing career.

In a series of tweets, Nydam confirmed that the challenges presented to him as a result of the ankle injury suffered in a pre-season friendly against Notts County in 2019 have forced him into the decision. The Zimbabwe-born midfielder moved to thank the fans, former teammates and his family and friends for all they did for him during his career, saying:

“Like many young kids, my dream was always to play professional football.

“I didn’t know how or when, but I knew I would. I was fortunate enough to play for Ipswich since I was 9 and for England. Sometimes life can throw challenges at you and the last two and half years have been extremely challenging for me, after my ankle injury.

“As a result, I have had to make a really tough decision and that is to retire from professional football.

“Firstly, I would like to thank Ipswich Town for everything the club did for me for the past 13 years for always supporting me, the medical staff, coaching staff and my teammates I am thoroughly grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for always sticking by me. Lastly, I would like to thank the fans for the support they have shown me ever since I broke into [the team].

“I am forever grateful for my journey and experiences and although my time as a professional footballer was limited, I look forward to all the different opportunities life has to offer me.”

Nydam’s career

Although shorter than he would have hoped, Nydam achieved some impressive things during his career.

After working his way through Ipswich Town’s youth ranks, the midfielder, who could also play as a left-back, made his full debut for the club in a 2-0 win over Luton Town in August 2017. He headed out on loan to Scotland to pick up first-team experience with St. Johnstone during the 2018/19 season before returning to Portman Road.

Overall, Nydam made 22 appearances for the club, including 18 Championship outings in the 2017/18 season. He was also named as the club’s Young Player of the Year after the 2016/17 campaign, highlighting his talents and potential.

His talents also earned international recognition, picking up a single cap for both the England U18s and U19s in 2017.