Millwall were on the end of a 2-0 loss to Stoke City on Saturday afternoon, and the Lions boss has had his say on what his side need to do to stay in the top-six race after the defeat.

Millwall currently sit in 10th place of the Championship table, four points behind Blackburn Rovers who occupy the final play-off spot in 6th.

Before the loss on Saturday, the Lions were on an eight game unbeaten run, including six wins, getting them into a position where they are serious top-six contenders.

But the Championship is as close as ever, with arguably every side from 7th to 14th place all being realistic shouts for a play-off spot, making it even more difficult for Rowett’s side to rack up enough wins to catch up with the teams above them.

Eight games remain of the Championship season for Millwall, and here is what the Lions boss had to say on what his side need to do to increase their chances of a top-six finish in the second-tier.

“This is what you work for all season. You work to get yourself into a position where you’ve got something to play for. That’s important,” he said.

“We’ve worked incredibly hard over this period to be in that position. Today (Saturday) we’re disappointed but we certainly won’t let it affect us.

“But we also know there are some very, very good teams up in that top echelons of the league.

“We’ll just go out and try to win games of football like we have done in this nine-game run and try to enjoy the rest of the season.”

Rowett didn’t say whether he thinks his side would pull through, but has recognised the top teams around them and how difficult it will be for his side to be in the hat for promotion to the Premier League.

Thoughts?

As said above, it will be a big challenge for Millwall to finish in a play-off spot with how close the league is.

But, it certainly isn’t out of question, and the fact they were on an eight game unbeaten run whilst beating the likes of QPR, Sheffield United and Huddersfield, and drawing to Blackburn Rovers and Middlesbrough, shows they have the quality in the side.

There are just ten points in it from 14th-placed Preston North End and 6th-placed Blackburn Rovers, so it can go either way.

Millwall resume league duties with a trip to Luton Town at the start of next month.