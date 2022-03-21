Bolton Wanderers forward Elias Kachunga has said the club “need to win” every game remaining if they want to keep their League One play-off hopes alive.

While a late charge isn’t out of the question, Bolton Wanderers’ play-off chances are looking narrow.

As it stands, Ian Evatt’s side sit in 11th place with seven games remaining. They are nine points away from 6th place Sunderland as it stands, and teams above them like Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday both have games in hand.

The Trotters’ weekend win over Crewe Alexandra maintains their faint hopes, and forward Kachunga has now stated exactly what Evatt’s men need to do if they want to keep up chances of sneaking into the top-six.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, the DR Congo international has said Bolton Wanderers need to win all of their last seven League One games to break into the play-offs.

“We just have to look at ourselves and win all the games, then look at where we are,” Kachunga said.

“For us, we don’t have to look around us. If we do our job then we might have a chance at the end but we finish the season well and then go to the next.

“There are seven games coming up, we need to win them all.”

The final seven games…

Bolton Wanderers’ final seven games bring a mixed bag of fixtures, though the first three after returning from the international break could have huge implications on the play-off picture.

First up is a clash with Wigan Athletic, who are firmly in the fight for the title. Then, Evatt’s side host play-off hopefuls Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday at the University of Bolton Stadium in a vital week for the club.

Relegation candidates Doncaster Rovers will be next for Bolton Wanderers before facing mid-table pair Accrington Stanley and Cheltenham Town. The final game of the season comes against Fleetwood Town, who may still be fighting to maintain their League One status on the final day.