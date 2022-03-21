Barrow chairman Paul Hornby says they decided to part company with Mark Cooper after talks on Saturday.

Barrow were beaten 2-1 at home to rivals Carlisle United which turned out to be the final straw for their boss and his assistant Richard Dryden.

Cooper, 53, made the move to Cumbria last summer after previous spells at Peterborough United, Swindon Town and Forest Green Rovers and won 12 games out of a possible 46 with the Bluebirds.

However, he has now been given the chop as they look to save their Football League status with a last-gasp managerial change.

Hornby has said, as per their official club website:

“After discussions on Saturday, it was ultimately decided that we would go our separate ways.

“We would like to thank both Mark and Richard for their efforts during their time at Barrow and wish them every success in the future.”

Barrow fighting for their lives

Barrow were promoted to the Football League in 2020 after a 48-year absence and will be desperate not to slip back into non-league this season.

However, they have been struggling for form recently and a lack of goals has been a serious problem for them in this campaign.

They are winless in their last nine league games and have slipped to 21st in the League Two table, six points above the relegation zone with nine games left to play.

Their club statement reads the club “will provide supporters with a further update in due course” and there has been no confirmation on anybody taking interim charge at this stage.

Next up for Barrow is a trip to Leyton Orient this weekend as they look to get back to winning ways. The O’s have turned a corner under new boss Richie Wellens and have risen away from danger after deciding to sack Kenny Jackett.