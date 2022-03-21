Neil Critchley shares positive Blackpool injury update ahead of international break
Blackpool manager Neil Critchley is hoping to have some of his injured players back after this month’s international break.
Blackpool currently find themselves in 13th place of the Championship table. They enter this international break on the back of four unbeaten games with three of those being wins.
This upturn in form has seen the Seasiders come back into top-half contention and possibly more, with just nine games of the season remaining and 27 points left to play for.
For Blackpool, this two-week break comes at a good time. Critchley has a lot of players currently sidelined and speaking to Blackpool Gazette, the Blackpool boss hopes to have a ‘selection headache’ when his side return to action against Nottingham Forest at the start of next month.
“We’ve got eight games in April so it’s going to be busy,” he said.
“But let’s hope we can get some players back and we can rest and recover and have a right go at the end of the season. It looks like we haven’t got any injuries from our last game, which is always a bonus.
“You can see yourself Keshi is training, Matty Virtue is on the grass and training, Keyesey, Garbs, Jordan Gabriel, they won’t be far away if they’re not available.
“It looks like I will have a bit of a selection headache!”
As it stands, Blackpool currently have injuries to all of Keshi Anderson, Sonny Carey, Luke Garbutt, Richard Keogh, Chris Maxwell, Matty Virtue and Grant Ward.
For Critchley, the returns to Anderson and Virtue in particular will bolster his options ahead of the season run-in.
A fine season…
Blackpool have proved to be a keen addition to the Championship and a top-half finish this season would be a huge achievement for Critchley and his side.
They’ve been on some good runs of form and go into this international break looking good, having held Sheffield United to a goalless draw in their last outing.
A top-six finish isn’t impossible for Blackpool, but perhaps unrealistic – there’s plenty of teams ahead of them in the race for a play-off spot, though a to-half finish is very much on the cards.
Blackpool resume league duties with the visit of Nottingham Forest after this international break.