Blackpool manager Neil Critchley is hoping to have some of his injured players back after this month’s international break.

Blackpool currently find themselves in 13th place of the Championship table. They enter this international break on the back of four unbeaten games with three of those being wins.

This upturn in form has seen the Seasiders come back into top-half contention and possibly more, with just nine games of the season remaining and 27 points left to play for.

For Blackpool, this two-week break comes at a good time. Critchley has a lot of players currently sidelined and speaking to Blackpool Gazette, the Blackpool boss hopes to have a ‘selection headache’ when his side return to action against Nottingham Forest at the start of next month.

“We’ve got eight games in April so it’s going to be busy,” he said.

“But let’s hope we can get some players back and we can rest and recover and have a right go at the end of the season. It looks like we haven’t got any injuries from our last game, which is always a bonus.

“You can see yourself Keshi is training, Matty Virtue is on the grass and training, Keyesey, Garbs, Jordan Gabriel, they won’t be far away if they’re not available.