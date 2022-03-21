Swansea City boss Russell Martin has said the club are already well aware of what they need to do in the summer transfer window.

Swansea City’s season hasn’t gone quite as many would have hoped, with inconsistent form over the course of the campaign leaving them sat in 16th, with no looming threat of relegation or remaining hope of promotion.

Martin has received high praise in his first season with the club though as he looks to build the foundations for what will hopefully be a successful tenure in South Wales.

And, it looks as though an important summer transfer window is approaching for the club.

Martin has said that what the club need to do ahead of next season is already “set in stone”, stating that recent performances have only reinforced their knowledge. As quoted by Wales Online, here’s what the Swansea City boss had to say:

“I love the group of players we’ve got but we need a few specialists in certain areas.

“Nat [Nathanael Ogbeta] came on and showed some of the tools he’s going to have for that wing-back position. We know what we need. We’re not learning, it’s reinforcing what we know.

“In terms of what we feel we need for the summer, it’s been pretty set in stone for a while and we need to get working on it soon.”

Martin also stated that squad depth needs to be addressed ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Looking ahead…

This season was always going to be difficult for Swansea City – after losing Steve Cooper so close to the start of the season and a number of key players, Martin came in facing an uphill task.

However, now, the former MK Dons boss will be able to lead the recruitment drive for the entire summer in a bid to shape and mould the squad to fit his style of play and philosophy. The aim will surely be to make a stark improvement on this season and to fight for a top-six spot.

Until then, the Swans will be hoping to see out this season as strongly as possible. After the international break, they return against local rivals Cardiff City.