Nottingham Forest’s Harry Arter “showed his class” on his Notts County debut over the weekend, says their boss Ian Burchnall.

Nottingham Forest gave the midfielder the green light to join the National League side last week in a move that raised eyebrows.

Arter, 32, has fallen down the pecking order at The City Ground and spent the first-half of this season at Charlton Athletic before returning to his parent club during the January transfer window.

He has been playing for the Reds’ U23s since going back there this past winter.

The Republic of Ireland international made his debut for his new loan club against Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday and played just over an hour as they won 2-1.

Their manager Burchnall said, as per a report by Nottinghamshire Live:

“It was his first game in a long while but we knew he would be able to give us 60 minutes, and he really showed his class, with a great corner for the first goal.

“Hopefully we can freshen him up and he can play a part against Boreham Wood. It’s quite clear Harry is a fantastic footballer but he just hasn’t been playing and I think he enjoyed himself today.

“He showed the vision he has to open the game up for us, which is going to be hugely important, but it is his first game for a while and he looked tired, so once he got that yellow card we decided to get him off and freshen him up for Tuesday.”

Nottingham Forest situation

Nottingham Forest signed Arter from AFC Bournemouth in 2020 but he has struggled to make an impact with the Championship side.

The midfielder spent 10 years on the books of the Cherries and helped them rise from League Two to the Premier League during his time at the club.

Loan spells at Cardiff City and Fulham followed on as he fell down the pecking order in the top flight before he was sold on a permanent basis to Forest.

He made 15 appearances in all competitions last term, 13 of which came in the league, but is not in Steve Cooper’s plans for the future now.

Arter is still under contract for another year with the Reds when he returns to his parent club after his spell at Meadow Lane this summer.

Next up for Notts County is a is home clash against Boreham Wood tomorrow night.