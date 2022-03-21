Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says Chiedozie Ogbene and Mickel Miller were left out against Shrewsbury Town to keep them fit between now and the end of the season.

Rotherham United lost 3-0 at home to Shrewsbury Town in a blow to their promotion hopes.

The Millers have now won just once in their last five league games.

They still remain in a strong position though and are still top of the League One table.

Warne has provided this update on Ogbene and Miller, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser:

“Both were threatened with injury if they started the game. I listen to the medical staff all the time. It wasn’t ideal to have Mickel even on the bench because he played 90 minutes during the week and we are trying to build him up to make his hamstring more resilient.”

He added:

“Chieo is always an injury worry. We have to manage his minutes.”

What next for Rotherham United?

Rotherham United have a break from the action now until 3rd April when they take on Sutton United in the final of the Papa John’s Trophy at Wembley.

Their next league game is against Charlton Athletic at the AESSEAL New York Stadium as they look to get back to winning ways.

They have seven matches left of the season to play and have 2nd place Wigan Athletic breathing their neck and the Latics are only a single point behind now with a game in hand after beating Morecambe last time out.

3rd place MK Dons are also only four points behind now as well so the Millers may start to feel the heat if they can’t start picking up results again.

Getting Ogbene and Miller back to full fitness for after the international break will be a big boost going into the final stage of the campaign and they will give Warne more depth in attacking areas.