Sunderland’s Patrick Roberts has likened playing for the Black Cats to his spell at Celtic.

Sunderland swooped to sign the winger from Manchester City in the January transfer window to add some more competition and depth at the top end of the pitch.

Roberts, 25, was allowed to leave his parent club on a permanent basis due to being way down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola.

He has since made eight appearances for his new club and has chipped in with a single goal.

Roberts has compared Sunderland to his time at Celtic, as per a report by the Chronicle Live:

“Obviously I’ve had experiences like this with big crowds before. Coming here is the same kind of atmosphere and same kind of expectation from the club, from the fans.

“I love playing at clubs like this and it’s where I play my best football. I love the fans getting off their seats and winning games for clubs like this.”

He added:

“It’s just something you have to get your head around and get used to, it’s not a bad thing. You want the fans there and want them on your side.

“My best football came when I was playing in front of 60,000 fans in Scotland. I come here and there are 30,000 at the Stadium of Light and it’s the same kind of feeling, just obviously a different league.

“There is the same motivation, same ambition, same expectation from the whole club down to us players and we want to get the job done.”

Sunderland eyeing promotion

Sunderland are hoping that this is the year that they finally get out of League One and return to the Championship.

Alex Neil’s side are currently sat in 6th place in the table and are inside the play-offs by a single point with Sheffield Wednesday breathing down their neck.

The Black Cats drew 0-0 away at Lincoln City over the weekend and have seven games left to ensure they stay in the top six, starting with Gillingham at home on 2nd April in their next game.

Roberts is getting the game time he needs following an unsuccessful stint in France with Troyes during the first-half of this season.

The former England youth international says he played his best football at Celtic and is hoping to recapture the form he had with the Glasgow giants at Sunderland between now and the end of the campaign.

He had two years on loan with the Hoops and helped them win the league title twice. However, more recent loan spells at Girona, Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Derby County didn’t work out.