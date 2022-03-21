Portsmouth star Marcus Harness has stated his desire to stay at Fratton Park as his contract nears expiry.

Portsmouth’s standout forward was heavily linked with a move away from the League One club in January. Championship side Blackburn Rovers were said to be keeping tabs on the player, but a move failed to materialise and he ended up remaining on the south coast.

However, question marks still surround his future at Fratton Park. Although an option for extension is included, Harness’ deal is up at the end of the season, and a fresh agreement hasn’t emerged yet, nor has the option been taken up in his contract yet.

Now, Harness has moved to open up on his contract situation.

As quoted by The News, the Pompey forward stated he wants to stay with Danny Cowley’s side and said he believes the boss intends on triggering the option in his deal.

For now though, he is still waiting on fresh developments. Here’s what he had to say: