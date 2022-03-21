Portsmouth’s Marcus Harness reveals stance on future amid contract uncertainty, Blackburn Rovers rumours
Portsmouth star Marcus Harness has stated his desire to stay at Fratton Park as his contract nears expiry.
Portsmouth’s standout forward was heavily linked with a move away from the League One club in January. Championship side Blackburn Rovers were said to be keeping tabs on the player, but a move failed to materialise and he ended up remaining on the south coast.
However, question marks still surround his future at Fratton Park. Although an option for extension is included, Harness’ deal is up at the end of the season, and a fresh agreement hasn’t emerged yet, nor has the option been taken up in his contract yet.
Now, Harness has moved to open up on his contract situation.
As quoted by The News, the Pompey forward stated he wants to stay with Danny Cowley’s side and said he believes the boss intends on triggering the option in his deal.
For now though, he is still waiting on fresh developments. Here’s what he had to say:
“Nothing’s changed for me.
“I’ve seen things in the press but we haven’t had a conversation yet. The club has an option, from what the manager says, they intend to take it up. That’s all I know at the minute. I’m here next season, if that’s the case, but nothing’s been done at the minute for me so I’m just waiting to see.
‘Yeah, of course (I’d like to stay). I’m a confident player and I’ve got that contract and the clause is there.
“All I know is I’m a Pompey player next season.”
Until then…
While Harness waits on an update regarding his contract situation, the full focus will be finishing the season has strongly as possible.
With eight games remaining, it looks as though the play-offs might be just out of reach for Pompey now. A run of three games without a win (two draws, one loss) has slowed their momentum somewhat, leaving them eight points away from the top-six with as many games remaining.
The fight for the play-offs is still very much alive, but Portsmouth may be a little too far away to break in now. If they want to keep their faint hopes alive, they will need to defeat Bolton Wanderers when action returns after the international break.