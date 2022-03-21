Journalist Dean Jones says Bournemouth skipper Lloyd Kelly is ‘one of the most likely’ transfer targets to join Newcastle United in the summer.

Kelly, 23, is in his third season at Bournemouth after joining from Bristol City in 2019.

He was signed by Eddie Howe and now the current Newcastle United boss is keen on a reunion with the Englishman, with reports linking Kelly to St James’ Park since the turn of the year.

And now, journalist Dean Jones has reiterated Newcastle United’s interest in Kelly, telling GiveMeSport:

“Of all the names mentioned at Newcastle and of all the different profiles, Lloyd Kelly, I’m told, is one of the most likely to actually join the club.”

Kelly has now featured 31 times in the Championship for Bournemouth this season. Scott Parker’s side look on course to claim promotion to the Premier League after their 3-0 win away at challengers Huddersfield Town over the weekend handed them a six-point lead over Luton Town in 3rd, with the Cherries still having games in hand.

What might the summer hold for Kelly?

Whether or not Bournemouth earn promotion this season, it’s looking increasingly likely that Kelly will be heading to St James’ Park.

Howe is obviously keen on the player and he knows him well following his time at Bournemouth. Kelly is a versatile defender and one who can really compliment the free-flowing style of play that Howe incorporates at Newcastle, give his athleticism and ability to take the ball forward from defence.

For the Cherries, it’d be a bitter blow to lose their captain upon promotion to the Premier League, and Parker will no doubt have to dip into the transfer market to find a replacement.