Bristol City are keen on Forest Green Rovers’ Kane Wilson, as per a report by Bristol World.

Bristol City are keeping tabs on the League Two right wing-back ahead of the summer.

Wilson, 22, has had an impressive season at The New Lawn and has helped Rob Edwards’ side rise to the top of the table.

However, the Gloucestershire outfit could face a battle to keep hold of him at the end of this campaign.

Bristol World claim he is attracting interest from Championship clubs and from teams in League One at the moment as well.

Bristol City eyeing improvement

It has been a frustrating season for Bristol City and they may well be keeping one eye on the summer as they look to improve next term.

Wilson first joined Forest Green on loan during the 2019/20 season before they made his move permanent and he has now established himself as one of their most prized assets.

The Birmingham-born man started his career at West Brom and rose up through the academy of the Midlands side. He was a regular at various youth levels before going on to make one senior appearance.

He was loaned out from the Hawthorns at Exeter City, Walsall, Tranmere Rovers and Forest Green to gain experience as a youngster before the latter signed him for good after he was allowed to leave.

Wilson has played 38 games in all competitions so far this season and has chipped in with an impressive 14 assists as Bristol City keep tabs on his progress.