Leeds United have been linked with a move for Swansea City midfielder Flynn Downes, but a report from Planet Swans has played down the Whites’ interest in the midfielder.

Reports surfaced yesterday suggesting that Leeds United were looking at Downes, 23, as a potential replacement for Kalvin Phillips should the England midfielder leave Elland Road in the summer.

Downes only joined Swansea City last summer. He signed from Ipswich Town but in his 31 Champiohip outings for the Swans so far, he’s thoroughly impressed, and links to Leeds United will come as no surprise for Swansea City supporters.

But an emerging report from Planet Swans has dissected Leeds’ interest in Downes, suggesting that the Englishman could easily attract Premier League interest in the summer but that Leeds United may only have a passing interest.

It read:

“I can certainly see interest in Downes coming our way this summer but not with a move to Leeds United although I firmly believe his name has been mentioned.”

Downes’ goal contribution record could yet be a deciding factor – although he ranks high up in the Championship passing and tackling statistics, Downes has recorded just one goal and one assists in the Championship this season, and those numbers may need to be a touch higher if he’s to be a direct replacement for Phillips.

“Flynn was incredible, it’s difficult to single people out, but he does the dirty work perfectly well. “He has an excellent willingness to learn, his attitude, his attention to detail and how quickly he learns is outstanding. “His desire to win and athleticism, with his increasing and improving technical ability, shows how much he wants to work,” – Russell Martin on Flynn Downes earlier this season.

The summer ahead…

Swansea City have a lot of work to do in the summer. Whilst they made some good signings last time round, Downes included, there’s plenty of work still to be done at the Welsh club to get them back on track to challenge for promotion to the Premier League.

And keeping hold of their best players will be a difficult task too – Downes has been a standout player for the Swans this season and whilst he’s contracted until 2025, that may not deter Premier League clubs from taking a look at him.

Up next for Swansea City is a trip to Cardiff City after the international break.