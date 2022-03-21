Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon says he is “very pleased” with the development of Everton loan man Lewis Warrington.

Tranmere Rovers drew 1-1 away at promotion rivals Sutton United over the weekend.

The Whites were behind 1-0 at half-time but equalised on 68 minutes through Josh Hawkes.

Warrington, 19, played the full 90 minutes in central midfield once again.

Asked whether he has been pleased with his development since his winter switch, Mellon told the club’s official YouTube channel:

“Yeah very pleased (with his development) but we should have won the game. We’re disappointed we haven’t won the game. Take that in isolation, not in the context of a valuable point away from home against one of the challengers (for promotion).”

Tranmere Rovers latest

Tranmere Rovers are unbeaten in their last three league games as they eye a return to League One. They went through a rough patch last month but have turned their form around over recent weeks.

Mellon’s side are currently 5th in the table and are inside the play-offs by four points and are outside the top three on goal difference with eight matches left to play.

Next up for the Merseyside outfit is a trip to 20th position Colchester United on Saturday.

Warrington was given the green light to leave Everton on loan in the January transfer window to get some experience under his belt and is enjoying plenty of game time for the Whites as he covers for the injured Jay Spearing.

The teenager has made nine appearances since moving to Prenton Park and scored his first senior goal last week in the 2-0 home win over Harrogate Town.

He has risen up through the academy at Goodison Park and has been a regular for the Toffees at various youth levels over the past few years.