QPR manager Mark Warburton says the fans are ‘right to boo’ after his side’s 3-1 defeat at home to Peterborough United in the Championship yesterday.

QPR now sit in 8th place of the Chairmanship table after a poor run of form has thrown them out of the top-six.

The R’s have lost four of their last five in the league, succumbing to a shock 3-1 defeat at home to Championship strugglers Peterborough yesterday afternoon.

For fans, this current run of form is hard to stomach. All season, QPR have been in and around the top-six and at one point the west London club looked to be challenging for a spot in the automatic promotion places.

But a poor showing in the January transfer window has seemingly thrown them out of promotion contention now, and fans have been quick to let their feelings be known about Warburton and some of the players too.

But speaking to West London Sport after yesterday’s game, Warburton had this to say on those QPR fans who booed at yesterday’s game:

“Those boos must hurt. They should hurt every player and every staff member to a man – and I’m sure it does.

“They care passionately. That will hurt. But the punters are right to boo.​”​

All or nothing…

It seems highly unlikely that the QPR board will part ways with Warburton at this stage of the season. But if his side finish the season poorly then a summer change in the dugout could be very likely.

It’s the former Brentford boss’ third season at the club now and whilst his first two seasons saw league finishes in the Championship progress, this season looks set to be worse than the last, and after being so strong all season it’ll be tough for Warburton to return from that.

The R’s return to action against Fulham after the international break.