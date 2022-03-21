Hartlepool United loan man Joe White has picked up an ankle injury, as detailed in a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

Hartlepool United have been dealt a blow on the injury front.

White, 19, is currently on loan with the League Two side from Newcastle United.

However, he picked up a knock in their game against Bradford City last week and sat out of their last match away at Newport County.

Setback for Hartlepool United

It is yet to be known how serious the injury is at this stage as Hartlepool United prepare to face promotion chasing Northampton Town away this weekend.

White was given the green light to leave Newcastle United in the January transfer window to get some first-team experience under his belt.

He has since been a hit at the Suits Direct Stadium and has slotted in nicely into the Pools’ side, making 10 appearances in all competitions.

The youngster was handed a new three-year contract by his parent club earlier this month after he was linked with the likes of Rangers, Chelsea, Leeds United and Wolves this past winter in a report by the Daily Mail.

White has risen up through the academy at Newcastle United and has been a regular for the North East club at various youth levels over recent years. However, he is still waiting on his senior debut.

He is due to return to Eddie Howe’s side at the end of this campaign and will be keen to get more minutes before the summer, assuming his ankle injury isn’t too bad.