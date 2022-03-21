Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane hailed Nottingham Forest’s James Garner following his performance against Liverpool in the FA Cup.

Nottingham Forest hosted Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-final last night. Jurgen Klopp’s side eventually won the game thanks to a second half goal from Diogo Jota, but Forest put in a really battling performance against the Premier League title contenders.

One man who stood out once again for Forest was Garner – the man on loan from Manchester United has been in fine form this season and he gave a good account of himself against Liverpool, putting in a good shift against the likes of Fabinho and Naby Keita in the middle of the park.

And speaking after the game, Keane had this to say on the Red Devils produgy (via Mirror):

“He has got a good partnership with Yates going in the middle of midfield, I think they complement each other very well.

“He is very good technically and he likes to dictate the play, sits a little bit more than Yates. Tough game for him today, but this game is good for those young players to experience playing against these top players like Liverpool, it is a great way to learn.”

A talented player…

Garner is in his second loan stint at Nottingham Forest. He impressed at the club during the second half of last season and rejoined for a full semester this time round, where he’s so far featured 31 times in the Championship, scoring three and assisting four.

He’s been a key player for Forest throughout and is one of many who’ve progressed since the arrival of Steve Cooper, and Garner may yet be eyeing up a place in United’s first-team next season.

It’d be a big step up for the 21-year-old but he showed last night that he can share a pitch with some of the world’s best.

He’s a very confident footballer with outstanding natural ability and he’ll be vital in Forest’s bid for promotion from the Championship this season – the Reds return to action against Blackpool after the international break.