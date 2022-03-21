Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says recruitment plans for next season are well underway.

Charlton Athletic beat Burton Albion 2-0 at home over the weekend thanks to goals from Conor Washington and Corey Blackett-Taylor.

The Addicks’ owner, Thomas Sandgaard, is back in the country and is expected to stay for a couple of weeks.

They are back in action next Saturday away to 23rd position Doncaster Rovers.

Jackson has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“We’re in regular contact anyway – on the phone, over Zoom and stuff like that. Those discussions are already well underway. We’ve got a clear idea how we want to proceed and take the club forward.

“It’s brilliant he’s able to get across to the games as often as he does because we don’t lose many, as well. It’s always pleasing that we could get the victory when he is over.”

Charlton Athletic situation

Charlton Athletic have eased their fears of relegation somewhat following their useful back-to-back home wins over Gillingham and Burton Albion.

They are now 15th in the League One table and are 13 points above the bottom four with eight games left of the season to play. They have been boosted by the return of players like Washington, Blackett-Taylor and top scorer Jayden Stockley.

It has been a frustrating campaign at The Valley and they had grand plans to make a push for promotion this term. However, Nigel Adkins’ poor start resulted in him being sacked last year and Jackson has since come in to steady the ship.

They will be keen to get their recruitment right this summer so they can make a go of it next season.

The Addicks delved into the January transfer market to sign Scott Fraser, Chuks Aneke, Juan Castillo and Nile John this past winter. However, Aneke is injured and the latter two have hardly played since making the move from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.