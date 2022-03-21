Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton says it would be a no brainer to re-sign Stoke City’s Joe Bursik or West Brom’s Alex Palmer.

Lincoln City are in the hunt for a goalkeeper on an emergency loan deal following injuries to their current options.

They have been playing with youngster Jordan Wright between the sticks in their past few games.

Sheffield United’s Jake Eastwood has been linked but nothing has materialised just yet.

Asked if the Imps have asked about bringing back Bursik or Palmer, Appleton said, as per a report by Lincolnshire Live:

“Clearly, they’re no-brainers, but unless the parent club are happy to do it, there’s nothing we can do about that.”

Lincoln City situation

Lincoln City picked up a point over the weekend after a 0-0 draw at home to promotion chasing Sunderland. They are currently 18th in the League One table and are nine points above the relegation zone with eight games left of the season to play.

It has been a tough campaign for the Imps, especially after they made the Play-Off final last term, and they have been looking over their shoulders at times.

Bursik had an emergency loan spell at the LNER Stadium last season and impressed in his single appearance. The England youth international has played 18 times for Stoke City since returning to the Championship outfit but has seen his game time dry up recently.

Palmer is another familiar face to the Imps’ supporters and was a hit on loan in the last campaign, playing 58 games in all competitions. He has recently been on loan with Luton Town with his game time at West Brom very scarce.

Next up for Lincoln City is a trip to Shrewsbury Town on Saturday.