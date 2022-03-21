Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hailed Steve Cooper and Nottingham Forest following their FA Cup clash last night.

Liverpool travelled to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarter-final yesterday.

It promised to be an enthralling game between two in-form sides, though it was the Premier League outfit who came out on top and booked a place at Wembley, thanks to a Diogo Jota goal on 78 minutes.

Forest though can move on with their heads held high – Cooper’s men put on a good show in front of a packed out City Ground and could well have snatched the win themselves, with Ryan Yates in particular having some sights of goal.

But speaking to Anfield Watch after the game, Klopp had his say on the match and Cooper, saying:

“In a few moments, it was exactly what I expected. We could obviously watch the games against Arsenal, against Leicester, it was no coincidence. Steve Cooper is doing a brilliant job here.

“In the first half, they only had counter-attacks. But they were dangerous so we had to be careful. We would’ve accepted everything because we had to put in a proper fight in.”

Back to league duties…

Forest enjoyed a really impressive cup run. Now that it’s over, Cooper can fully turn his attentions to this upcoming international break and the final games of the Championship season.

The club currently sits in 9th place of the table but have games in hand on a lot of the teams above them.

Forest have 10 games of their season remaining and so they have 30 points still to play for, with only a three point gap to close between them and Blackburn Rovers in 6th.

Their performance against Liverpool should give the Forest players a confidence boost going into the business end of the campaign, with Forest facing a trip to Blackpool in their next game at the start of next month.