Steve Bruce makes surprising promotion claim as West Brom enter the international break
West Brom manager Steve Bruce hasn’t given up hope of a top-six finish with the Baggies this season, after his side’s upturn in form.
West Brom currently sit in 12th place of the Championship table. The club are unbeaten in four after going winless in Bruce’s first five games in charge, claiming a 2-2 draw away at Bristol City over the weekend.
Just seven points stand between West Brom and Blackburn Rovers in 6th. Many Baggies fans would’ve accepted their fate of a mid-table finish after Bruce’s poor start in charge, but speaking to Express and Star, the 61-year-old said of West Brom’s top-six hopes:
“There is still hope, we’ll never give up but maybe the gap is now too much. We are reaching the stage where we have to win games to achieve our objective.
“We’ve only got eight games left and are seven points behind. Never say never. But it’s a big ask.”
West Brom have eight games of their season remaining and 24 points left to play for. A top-six finish isn’t beyond the realms of possibility but like Bruce says, it’ll be a huge ask for the Baggies to climb up six places in the Championship table between now and the end of the campaign.
Onto the next?
Nevertheless, a strong finish to this season will set West Brom up for an improved campaign next time round. Bruce signed an 18-month contract as Baggies boss earlier in the year and so he’ll be the man in charge for the next season, where he’ll be looking to steer the club to promotion.
Up next for the Baggies is a Midlands clash away at Birmingham City at the start of net month.