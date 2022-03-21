West Brom manager Steve Bruce hasn’t given up hope of a top-six finish with the Baggies this season, after his side’s upturn in form.

West Brom currently sit in 12th place of the Championship table. The club are unbeaten in four after going winless in Bruce’s first five games in charge, claiming a 2-2 draw away at Bristol City over the weekend.

Just seven points stand between West Brom and Blackburn Rovers in 6th. Many Baggies fans would’ve accepted their fate of a mid-table finish after Bruce’s poor start in charge, but speaking to Express and Star, the 61-year-old said of West Brom’s top-six hopes:

“There is still hope, we’ll never give up but maybe the gap is now too much. We are reaching the stage where we have to win games to achieve our objective.