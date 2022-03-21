QPR manager Mark Warburton says it is ‘tough’ with injuries at the moment after his side’s 3-1 defeat at home v Peterborough United in the Championship yesterday.

QPR fell to a surprise 3-1 defeat at home to Championship strugglers Peterborough United yesterday afternoon.

The R’s opened the scoring after nine minutes through Luke Amos but Jonson Clarke-Harris would equalise before half-time, and then fire the Posh in front after the break.

Jack Marriott added a third for Posh to seal the win, with the R’s now sitting in 8th place of the table.

Alarmingly for Warburton and QPR, their injury list seems to be piling up at the moment. Speaking to West London Sport, Warburton says he is ‘less optimistic about Chris Willock’s situation after he went for a scan, fearing that he could miss the remainder of the season.

Elsewhere, Warburton has a long list of goalkeepers out injured, with Lee Wallace sidelined and Sam McCallum having only just returned – Andre Gray is seemingly on the brink of ‘fatigue’ too.

“It’s tough with injuries at the moment,” Warburton said.

“Andre (Gray) has played 90, 77 and 90 minutes and been great for us. We’ve got to be careful. When they haven’t played that much football for a long time all that happens is they go into fatigue.

“We’ve suffered (with injuries) this season and have suffered again with Chris Willock and David Marshall, and we had Lee Wallace out for weeks and Sam McCallum having surgery – you’ve got to be so careful.

“We’ve got an outstanding medical team. You can ignore them, but if you do you do so at your peril. So that was the Andre Gray situation.”

Up next…

Injuries or no injuries, QPR’s season continues and up next for the R’s is a home game v Fulham after this international break, before a trip to Sheffield United.

QPR still have to play the Blades twice before the end of the season, with games against Huddersfield Town, Preston, Derby County, Stoke City and Swansea still on the agenda.

A top-six finish is still very much within their grasp. Given recent form and a mounting injury list though, QPR fans may be surprised if their side achieves a play-off finish now.