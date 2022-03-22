When Luton Town sold their biggest signing Simon Sluga to Ludogorets in the January transfer window, it left a slight amount of panic amongst fans when it came to options between the sticks.

Whilst there is James Shea, who has stepped up into the Croatian’s shoes; and Harry Isted, there weren’t many other options that Nathan Jones had.

That was, until Jed Steer was brought in on loan. And here’s why he should stay permanently.

A hit with Luton Town

There are two main factors that are key: experience and club growth. Turning 30 in September, Steer has spent nine years at Aston Villa, having started his career through Norwich City’s youth system.

However, through loan spells at Yeovil, Cambridge United, Huddersfield Town and Charlton Athletic, he has only made 19 appearances for the Villains. His biggest spell was at the Terriers, where he made 38 appearances during the 15/16 season in the Championship.

Bringing Steer to Kenilworth Road is a coup for the Hatters, as it provides a level of experience which will help sustain a reasonable backup in goal going forward, especially with a ‘keeper that has Premier League experience under his belt.

Luton Town are 3rd in the Championship table which outstanding achievement in itself by Nathan Jones’ side, not only because they finished 12th last season or because of the limited resources the club can call upon, but they are taking it to the bigger teams.

The 3-2 win at home to AFC Bournemouth earlier this year spotlighted how much passion and belief there is amongst the team that they can pull off the unthinkable and compete for a play-off or even an automatic promotion spot.

To be able to be consistent with a challenge as big as this, they need players that can sustain the high quality, for which Jed can STEER them forward.

Steer unfortunately went off with an Achilles injury in the first five minutes of Luton’s 3-2 defeat to Chelsea in the FA Cup Fifth Round tie. However, when he makes a full recovery, it would be remiss of Jones to not give him a permanent contract and make him a full time Luton Town goalkeeper.