Barnsley recruited Amine Bassi on loan in the January transfer window to bolster their squad.

Since then, the 24-year-old has been a revelation for the Reds.

Bassi has starred since his debut against Cardiff City on 2nd February and has since become a key player.

He is also becoming a popular figure amongst the Oakwell faithful despite being an unknown quantity when he rocked up in South Yorkshire this winter.

Barnsley’s new star

Bassi has appeared 10 times for Barnsley since singing on loan and has chipped in with two goals and three assists.

The former Morrocan youth international has formed a strong connection with in-form forward Carlton Morris and fellow January addition Domingos Quina. The trio will be vital if the team have any chance of surviving relegation and keeping their Championship status for another year.

His chances of a permanent move to Poya Asbaghi’s side could depend on what league they find themselves in next season. Despite their upturn in form over recent weeks, they are still sat in a dangerous position and their game after the international break against Reading will go a long way to deciding who stays up and who goes down.

Bassi only joined his parent club Metz last summer from AS Nancy but struggled to make an impact with the Ligue 1 side and made only five appearances during the first-half of the campaign.

He has adapted well to life in England and should be the first name on the Tykes’ transfer wishlist this summer.