Kane Wilson has been a fabulous asset for Forest Green Rovers this season, with many of his performances helping secure important points for Rob Edwards’ side.

Forest Green signed Wilson back in July 2020 from West Bromwich Albion, with the 22-year-old making his league debut for club in September 2020, featuring in a 1-0 win against Bolton Wanderers.

In his time with the League Two club the wing-back has made 69 appearances and in that time has scored four goals and assisted 16.

This season, Wilson has appeared 35 times in League Two, chipping in with three goals and an impressive 14 assists in that time.

What do the stats say?

His work rate down the right-hand side has been phenomenal this season and his creativity for strikers Jamille Matt and Mathew Stevens has contributed heavily to Forest Green Rovers’ success this season, and the statistics clearly show this.

Wilson currently sits at the top of the assists list this season in League Two, marginally ahead of Northampton Town player Mitch Pinnock.

Wilson has already shown many qualities this season, notably, his dribbling has been vital for Rovers. Overall, he has averaged 2.7 dribbles per game in League Two with standout performances against Oldham Athletic, Harrogate Town, Scunthorpe United, Carlisle United and Tranmere Rovers seeing him complete five dribbles in each game (WhoScored).

The former West Brom youngster has shown his defensive credentials too, averaging 1.4 tackles and 0.8 interceptions in League Two games as well. Naturally, with 14 assists to his name, Wilson has conjured up an impressive key passes per 90 too, playing an average of 2.1 per game.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, Wilson’s form has seen him linked with a Championship move, with Bristol City said to be keen, but it will be hoped that he can stay with Forest Green Rovers for the long-term.